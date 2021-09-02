Trejo scores four times in Amphi comeback win

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Francisco “Kiko” Trejo ran for 237 yards and four touchdowns as Amphitheater rallied from an early 12-0 deficit Thursday night to beat rival Flowing Wells 27-24 in the Coaches for Charity Kickoff Classic at Friedli Field.

It was the third straight victory for the Panthers in the Battle of Prince Road.

Amphi (1-0) played without head coach Jorge Mendivil who was out of the game due to COVID-19 health and safety protocol. He is expected to return to the Panthers for next Friday night’s game against Sahuarita.

COVID-19 also claimed the second game in the Coaches for Charity series as the Sahuaro-Pueblo contest had to be postponed till October 29 due to a virus outbreak within the Cougars program.

The Caballeros (0-1) turned a botch punt and two Amphi turnovers into an early two score lead.

Kiko Trejo (3) averaged over 10 yards per carry as a junior and had 11 yards per carry on his senior Opening Night in a 27-24 Amphi win over Flowing Wells

Carlos Quinterro returned a Carlos Ybarra interception 76 yards for a touchdown to put Flowing Wells up 6-0. After the Panthers mismanaged the punt attempt, Alex Madrid scored on a seven-yard run for a 12-0 Cabs advantage.

Trejo scored the first two of his four touchdowns in the second quarter on runs of 43 and seven yards to give Amphi a 13-12 halftime advantage.

He added an 80-yard score and a three-yard touchdown in the second half to cap off the best rushing night of his prep career. The 237 yards came on 23 carries.

Trejo had a 210-yard, three-touchdown rushing game last season in the Panthers 28-17 win over Flowing Wells.

Flowing Wells plays next Friday night on the road at Surprise Willow Canyon.

