UArizona athletes overcome odds, compete for gold in Tokyo Paralympics

TOKYO (KVOA) - Four athletes from the University of Arizona Wheelchair Basketball team are playing with Team USA in the medal rounds of the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

If the group beats China, they'll advance to the gold-medal game.

Here's a list of the UArizona players taking part in the Paralympics in Tokyo for Team USA's women's wheelchair squad:

Women’s Wheelchair basketball for Team USA

Darlene Hunter (Co-Team Captain) third Paralympics Won Gold in 2016

Natalie Schneider (Co-Team Captain) fourth Paralympics Won Gold in 2008 and 2016

Josie Aslakson (New University of Arizona women’s basketball head coach, graduated last semester) first time Paralympian

Courtney Ryan (Assistant Coach University of Arizona women’s basketball (graduated in 2015) first time Paralympian

"It's an honor to be able to represent Tucson and the University of Arizona," said Ryan. "As I said, I love Arizona, I love Tucson, it brought me back here. To be able to be a part of that, and represent for our program is a huge honor."

"You feel like you finally got there, and the people you look up to are your teammates [for USA national squad], it's a really cool feeling. Honestly, I'm speechless to be able to represent Team USA," Asklakson told News 4 Tucson.

If you'd like to watch a live stream of Team USA's next game in wheelchair basketball, you can watch this link stream.nbcolympics.com.

Tipoff is set for 2:15 a.m. Tucson time on Sept. 2.