Wildcat Breakdown: The strength and conditioning piece

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tyler Owens is rebuilding the Arizona Wildcats.

Wildcat Breakdown: UA Strength and Conditioning

Who is Tyler Owens? He's Arizona Football's latest strength and conditioning coach, brought in by new head coach Jedd Fisch to assist in the turning around of the downtrodden UA program.

Owens arrives from perennial national contender Alabama.

In this edition of Wildcat Breakdown, News 4 Tucson's David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) dive into strength and conditioning at UA and what really sets one strength coach apart from the next.

This is the 10th anniversary season of Wildcat Breakdown and 3rd on News 4 Tucson KVOA. Kelly and Howell, a local strength and conditioning coach, began their relationship of analyzing the Cats in 2010 when D.K. was the anchor for the Arizona Wildcats Radio Network and Howell was a TV sideline reporter for the UA football games produced by Arizona Learfield IMG College.

Wildcat Preview with Kelly and Howell can been seen here on KVOA.com on Wildcat GameDay and then the two dissect what happen in Wildcat Breakdown on News 4 Tucson Sports Sunday at 10 as well as Monday morning at KVOA.com.

