UArizona’s Wolma talks about UA QB’s heading into game vs BYU

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Arizona Wildcat football team will kick off the 2021 campaign and the Coach Jedd Fisch era, this Saturday, Sept. 4 in Las Vegas against BYU.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.

The Wildcats and Cougars will duke it out at Allegiant Stadium, the 65,000-seat home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.

UArizona tight end Bryce Wolma is one of the few Wildcat players that also suited up against BYU the last time the two squad's faced off (on Sept. 1, 2018).

The Wildcats lost by five points on that occasion.

Wolma was neutral when asked which quarterback he prefers. Coach Fisch named Gunner Cruz & Will Plummer as "co-starters".

However, the Wildcats have reiterated that Cruz will be the signal-caller in the game on Arizona's first possession.