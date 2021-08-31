Salpointe grad, Pima goalie player of the week

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima Community College women’s soccer goalkeeper Angelina Amparano, Salpointe Catholic High School graduate, and the Aztecs made a statement in their season opener last Saturday.

Amparano, a sophomore, was named ACCAC Goalkeeper of the Week for the week of Aug. 23-29 after she finished with seven saves in Pima’s 2-1 win over previously No. 1 ranked Phoenix College.

The Aztecs lost to the Bears 2-0 in the NJCAA Region I, Division II Finals game to close out last season.

Phoenix College went on to claim the NJCAA Division II National Championship.

The Aztecs beat Glendale Community College on Tuesday, and Amparano had another shutout. Pima won 2-0.