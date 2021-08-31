Skip to Content

HS football: Pueblo vs. Sahuaro canceled for COVID concern

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Coaches for Charity Kickoff Classic between Pueblo and Sahuaro has been postponed due to "COVID-19 concerns." 

There are still a number of other matchups this week in high school football.

News 4 Tucson's Paul Cicala & David Kelly will host the Friday Football Fever on Sept. 3.  It's the most in-depth high school football show in the Old Pueblo.

Here are some of the Southern Arizona teams that'll play on Friday:

Thursday: Flowing Wells at Amphitheater (Coaches for Charity)

Friday:

  • Desert View at Sunnyside
  • Walden Grove vs. Pusch Ridge Christian
  • Mountain View at Marana
  • Canyon del Oro at Salpointe Catholic
  • Cholla at Rincon-Univ.
  • Sabino at Catalina Foothills
  • Coronado at Catalina
  • Maricopa at Tucson
  • Ironwood at Ironwood Ridge
  • Empire at Sahuarita
  • Santa Rita at Benson
  • Chandler Prep at Tombstone
  • Bagdad at St. David
  • Tanque Verde at Willcox
  • Highland Prep at Santa Cruz Valley
  • Cienega at Sunrise Mountain
  • Bisbee at Miami
  • Buena at Goldwater
  • Cibecue at Valley Union
  • Baboquivari at Ray

