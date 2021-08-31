HS football: Pueblo vs. Sahuaro canceled for COVID concern

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Coaches for Charity Kickoff Classic between Pueblo and Sahuaro has been postponed due to "COVID-19 concerns."

There are still a number of other matchups this week in high school football.

News 4 Tucson's Paul Cicala & David Kelly will host the Friday Football Fever on Sept. 3. It's the most in-depth high school football show in the Old Pueblo.

Here are some of the Southern Arizona teams that'll play on Friday:

Thursday: Flowing Wells at Amphitheater (Coaches for Charity)

Friday:

Desert View at Sunnyside

Walden Grove vs. Pusch Ridge Christian

Mountain View at Marana

Canyon del Oro at Salpointe Catholic

Cholla at Rincon-Univ.

Sabino at Catalina Foothills

Coronado at Catalina

Maricopa at Tucson

Ironwood at Ironwood Ridge

Empire at Sahuarita

Santa Rita at Benson

Chandler Prep at Tombstone

Bagdad at St. David

Tanque Verde at Willcox

Highland Prep at Santa Cruz Valley

Cienega at Sunrise Mountain

Bisbee at Miami

Buena at Goldwater

Cibecue at Valley Union

Baboquivari at Ray

