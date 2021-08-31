HS football: Pueblo vs. Sahuaro canceled for COVID concern

HS football: Pueblo vs. Sahuaro canceled for COVID concernUpdated
TUCSON (KVOA) - The Coaches for Charity Kickoff Classic between Pueblo and Sahuaro has been postponed due to "COVID-19 concerns."
There are still a number of other matchups this week in high school football.
News 4 Tucson's Paul Cicala & David Kelly will host the Friday Football Fever on Sept. 3. It's the most in-depth high school football show in the Old Pueblo.
Here are some of the Southern Arizona teams that'll play on Friday:
Thursday: Flowing Wells at Amphitheater (Coaches for Charity)
Friday:
- Desert View at Sunnyside
- Walden Grove vs. Pusch Ridge Christian
- Mountain View at Marana
- Canyon del Oro at Salpointe Catholic
- Cholla at Rincon-Univ.
- Sabino at Catalina Foothills
- Coronado at Catalina
- Maricopa at Tucson
- Ironwood at Ironwood Ridge
- Empire at Sahuarita
- Santa Rita at Benson
- Chandler Prep at Tombstone
- Bagdad at St. David
- Tanque Verde at Willcox
- Highland Prep at Santa Cruz Valley
- Cienega at Sunrise Mountain
- Bisbee at Miami
- Buena at Goldwater
- Cibecue at Valley Union
- Baboquivari at Ray
