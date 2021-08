TUCSON (KVOA) - Tombstone's High School football team felt like it had all the tools for a big run this season, and it showed in their opener at Santa Rita High School.

There were two lightning delays, so, the game didn't end until after 10 p.m. However, when everything was said and done, Tombstone won in blowout fashion 42-0.

The game was called in the third quarter, after the lightning delays.