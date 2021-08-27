Pusch Ridge impressive in comeback win at Benson High

BENSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pusch Ridge and Benson High School hadn't suited up against each other since 2015, and the fans got to see a renewed rivalry in front of a packed house in Cochise County.

It was a tale of two halves.

Benson High School got the best of the Linos in the first half. However, in the third and fourth quarters, Pusch Ridge pushed ahead for the 34-21 victory.

In the Pusch Ridge victory, Ryan Fontaine completed 15 of 18 passes for 250 yards and three TDs.

Bubba Mustain was his favorite target. Mustain would record six receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

Benson High School is a smaller, 2A school, and has a lot to look forward to this season.

Benson High School has multiple starters returning from a team that made it to the 2A state championship game in 2020.