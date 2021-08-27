Skip to Content

Pusch Ridge impressive in comeback win at Benson High

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
10:56 pm Local NewsSportsTop Stories

BENSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pusch Ridge and Benson High School hadn't suited up against each other since 2015, and the fans got to see a renewed rivalry in front of a packed house in Cochise County.

It was a tale of two halves. 

Benson High School got the best of the Linos in the first half. However, in the third and fourth quarters, Pusch Ridge pushed ahead for the 34-21 victory. 

In the Pusch Ridge victory, Ryan Fontaine completed 15 of 18 passes for 250 yards and three TDs.

Bubba Mustain was his favorite target. Mustain would record six receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns. 

Benson High School is a smaller, 2A school, and has a lot to look forward to this season.

Benson High School has multiple starters returning from a team that made it to the 2A state championship game in 2020.

Author Profile Photo

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last five years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

More Stories

Skip to content