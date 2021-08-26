PREPS: Sky-high expectations for Empire Volleyball

TUCSON (KVOA) -- There are always high expectations at Empire High School for the school's volleyball program. But 2021 might just be different.

10th-year head coach Danny Arias returns in unprecedented senior class of 10 young women from his 2020 squad (13-2) that made it to the quarterfinals of the Conference 3A state tournament.

The Ravens have won five region championships (2013, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2020) since Arias arrived on the scene.

Empire finally broke it's post-season drought in 2020 when they swept Chino Hills in the 3A play-in game. The Ravens followed that with a 3-1 first round win over Fountain Hills before falling to the eventual state champions Northwest Christian 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

Will the Empire Ravens be able to handle and live up to the hype of their 2021 high school volleyball season

Leading the returning brigade of 12th graders are hitters Emmy Overson and Sophia Vera, setter Maliyah Johnson and libero Gisselle Vergara.

Overson and Vera both averaged three kills per set as juniors, Vergara three digs per set and Johnson seven assists per set.

The Ravens will open the 2021 season on August 31 on the road at Marana.

They are scheduled to renew a long-awaited rivalry with Vail neighbor Cienega in the TUSD Invitational on Friday September 3. The two schools at opposite ends of Mary Ann Cleveland Way have not faced each other since October 2012 (Cienega won 3-0).

