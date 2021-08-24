TUCSON (KVOA) - Jedd Fisch did not pick a starting quarterback on Tuesday. He picked two.

Wildcat Breakdown: Fisch calls an audible at quarterback

UA's new head football coach said Gunner Cruz will begin the BYU game on September 4 at quarterback but Will Plummer will play extensively as the coaching staff continues to evaluate the two young arms who each have four years of eligibility remaining.

In this edition of Wildcat Breakdown, News 4 Tucson's David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) tell you what they think of Fisch's decision to play two quarterbacks.

This is the 10th anniversary season of Wildcat Breakdown and 3rd on News 4 Tucson KVOA. Kelly and Howell, a local strength and conditioning coach, began their relationship of analyzing the Cats in 2010 when D.K. was the anchor for the Arizona Wildcats Radio Network and Howell was a TV sideline reporter for the UA football games produced by Arizona Learfield IMG College.

Gunner Cruz will go first at quarterback for the Arizona Wildcats in their season opener against BYU (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics/Mike Christy)

