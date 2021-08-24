The Fisch Era will begin with Cruz, and Plummer

TUCSON (KVOA) -- And the winner is, two.

Both Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer will play extensively to start the 2021 college football season. That at least according to new head coach Jedd Fisch on Tuesday when he announced a dual starting quarterback plan to begin his run in Tucson.

Cruz though will be the first of the two to play against Brigham Young on September 4 in Las Vegas so effectively the transfer from Washington State is the de facto starter.

Fisch says there was no clear cutter winner between the two in Fall camp indicating that the completion percentage and touchdown numbers were almost identical.

Cruz played high school football at Queen Creek Casteel in Phoenix and is in his first season with the Wildcats since transferring from Washington State.

Jedd Fisch will continue the evaluation of his two top quarterbacks into the season's first game against BYU

He appeared in the Cougars 2020 season finale against USC, completing five-of-seven passes for 34 yards and one touchdown.

Plummer prepped at Gilbert High School. He played in three games for the Wildcats last season, starting UA’s 24-13 home loss to Colorado. Plummer threw for 388 yards with three interceptions and no touchdowns.

Transfer Jordan McCloud who joined the team this Fall from South Florida will backup Cruz and Plummer.

He has started 17 games in Division I college football but was not able to make up the ground he had missed not being in Tucson for spring practice.

