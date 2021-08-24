Pac-12 to team up with Big 10 and ACC for power conference

SAN FRANCISCO (KVOA) - The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 announced Tuesday a historic alliance that will bring 41 world-class institutions together on a collaborative approach surrounding the future evolution of college athletics and scheduling.

Here's more from a statement from the Pac-12:

"The alliance – which was unanimously supported by the presidents, chancellors and athletics directors at all 41 institutions – will be guided in all cases by a commitment to, and prioritization of, supporting student-athlete well-being, academic and athletic opportunities, experiences and diverse educational programming. The three conferences are grounded in their support of broad-based athletic programs, the collegiate model and opportunities for student-athletes as part of the educational missions of the institutions."

The schedule for Arizona football isn't expected to change much since the Wildcats will still most likely be playing regional teams from the Pac-12. However, in theory, the possibility exists with the potential alliance for more matchups for the Wildcats against ACC and Big-12 schools.