Barstool Sports AZ Bowl to give $20,000 to Tucson teachers

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl has a tradition of giving back to charities in the Old Pueblo, and now educators are also being rewarded.

The Barstool Sports AZ has announced a partnership with the College Football Playoff Foundation’s Extra Yard for Teachers program.

Through this charity, 20 grants of $1,000 each will be awarded to Tucson-area teachers to recognize these outstanding educators.

To submit a nomination, click here.

Awards will be announced beginning Sept. 14, culminating with the selected teachers being recognized during the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl.

For more information, click here.