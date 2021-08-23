Wildcat Breakdown: The quarterback decision

TUCSON (KVOA) - UA Football fans will have to wait one more day to find out who the starting quarterback will be for the Wildcats when they open the season in Las Vegas on September 4 against Brigham Young.

The expected Monday announcement has been pushed back to Tuesday.

In all likelyhood the players will find out their leader on Monday during team meetings. August 23 is the first day of school at the UA.

In this edition of Wildcat Breakdown, News 4 Tucson's David Kelly is joined by Arizona Daily Star UA football beat writer Michael Lev who has been at every practice during Fall Camp. He shares his thoughts on what he saw during the 13 practices and who he believes Fisch will name the starter.

