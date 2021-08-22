FC Tucson wins big to end skid

TUCSON (KVOA) -- FC Tucson ended their four-game skid in a big way down in South Florida.

Forward Gio Calixtro scored three goals as FC Tucson blew out Fort Lauderdale SC 4-0 Sunday at DRV PNK Stadium.

FCT (5-8-4) had been shutout in three consecutive games but Calixtro's first strike in the 6th minute ended a scoring drought that had reached 291 minutes.

Calixtro added his second goal in the 26th minute just moments after Charlie Dennis had given FC Tucson a 2-0 lead on a successful penalty kick.

The trifecta came in the second half on a perfect feed from Dennis.

The four goals matched a season-high for FC Tucson. The Men in Black will head home to face Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday night (August 28).

2021 is FC Tucson's 3rd season a a professional soccer side in USL League One

USL League One Standings:

(32) Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (8-1-8)

(30) Union Omaha (8-2-6)

(24) New England Revolution II (7-7-3)

(24) South Georgia Tormenta FC (7-10-3)

(24) North Texas SC (6-5-6)

(24) Toronto FC II (6-6-6)

(24) Richmond Kickers (6-6-6)

(24) Greenville Triumph SC (6-6-6)

(24) Forward Madison FC (5-3-9)

(22) Fort Lauderdale CF (6-9-4)

(19) FC Tucson (5-8-4)

(12) North Carolina FC (3-10-3)

