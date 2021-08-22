FC Tucson wins big to end skid

FC Tucson wins big to end skidNew
TUCSON (KVOA) -- FC Tucson ended their four-game skid in a big way down in South Florida.
Forward Gio Calixtro scored three goals as FC Tucson blew out Fort Lauderdale SC 4-0 Sunday at DRV PNK Stadium.
FCT (5-8-4) had been shutout in three consecutive games but Calixtro's first strike in the 6th minute ended a scoring drought that had reached 291 minutes.
Calixtro added his second goal in the 26th minute just moments after Charlie Dennis had given FC Tucson a 2-0 lead on a successful penalty kick.
The trifecta came in the second half on a perfect feed from Dennis.
The four goals matched a season-high for FC Tucson. The Men in Black will head home to face Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday night (August 28).
USL League One Standings:
- (32) Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (8-1-8)
- (30) Union Omaha (8-2-6)
- (24) New England Revolution II (7-7-3)
- (24) South Georgia Tormenta FC (7-10-3)
- (24) North Texas SC (6-5-6)
- (24) Toronto FC II (6-6-6)
- (24) Richmond Kickers (6-6-6)
- (24) Greenville Triumph SC (6-6-6)
- (24) Forward Madison FC (5-3-9)
- (22) Fort Lauderdale CF (6-9-4)
- (19) FC Tucson (5-8-4)
- (12) North Carolina FC (3-10-3)
