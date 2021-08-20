SOCCER: Cats drop opener at Utah Valley

OREM, Utah – Arizona Soccer and first-year head coach Becca Moros opened the 2021 season with a 2-0 loss at Utah Valley on Friday evening at Clyde Field in Orem.

Utah Valley (1-0-0) outshot the Wildcats 16-1 in the game, getting goals from Nicole Ray (18') and Heather Stainbrook (68').

Arizona goalkeeper Hope Hisey finished the game with four saves.

The Wildcats will be back in action on Aug. 27 when they host Northern Arizona in the home opener at Mulcahy Stadium.

VIDEO: UA head coach Becca Moros is asking scorer Jill Aguilera to expand her game

You can read more about Friday night match over at ArizonaWildcats.com.

Copyright 2021 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.

David Kelly contributed to this story