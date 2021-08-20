PECOS: Saguaros win 3rd championship

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Tucson Saguaros brought out the whoppin' sticks on Thursday night at Amphitheater High School's Panther Field.

The Saguaros pounded out 13 hits, scoring four runs in the first and five in the third to build a 9-0 lead on their way to a 17-4 victory over Roswell in Game 3 to win their third Pecos League Championship (2016, 2020, 2021).

Pecos: Tucson bombs Roswell 17-4 to win 3rd title (HIGHLIGHTS)

Tucson (36-25) with the win became the first club in league history to win back-to-back titles.

Nick Hamilton homered and drove in six runs for Tucson. Kokko Figueiredo also homered and had three RBI. Christian Naccari had three hits and three RBI.

Tyler Rumbaugh started and got the win allowing four runs in five innings. The Saguaros bullpen again was dominate. Jack Dicenso and Blake Garrett shut out the Invaders (35-30) over the final four innings on just two hits with six strikeouts.

Tucson manager Sean McNeill has presided over each of the last two titles for the Saguaros.

The Tucson Saguaros pose with the Pecos League trophy after winning their third championship

