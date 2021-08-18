PECOS: Saguaros beat Roswell 7-6 to force deciding Game 3

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Leo Gallegos had an RBI double and two-run home run as the Tucson Saguaros built an early 5-0 lead and survived to beat Roswell 7-6 Wednesday night in Game 2 of the Pecos League Championship Series at Amphitheater High School's Panther Field.

PECOS: Tucson beats Roswell 7-6 to force Game 3 (HIGHLIGHTS)

The victory for the Saguaros forces a deciding Game 3 Thursday night for the league title.

Roswell is bidding for a fourth championship (2011, 2013, 2015). Tucson is looking for their third (2016, 2020) and second in a row.

Tucson starting pitcher Duncan Snider shutout the Invaders for five innings but ran out of gas in the sixth. Roswell scored five times to tie the game.

The Tucson Saguaros' mascot Sticky gets ready to run the bases with kids attending Game 2 of the Pecos League Championship Series

Danny Kerr's sacrifice fly broke a 6-6 tie in the 7th.

Tucson relievers Jesse Palafox and Blake Garrett combined the shutdown the Invaders over the final two and a third innings while striking out five.

First pitch for Game 3 is 7 p.m.

