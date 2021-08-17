PECOS: Red-hot Invaders win big in finals opener

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Roswell scored six runs in the second inning and knocked Tucson starter Augie Martinez out in the third as the Invaders beat the Saguaros for a fifth straight time 13-6 in Game 1 of the Pecos League Championship Series at Amphitheater High School's Panther Field.

Roswell has won nine of their last 11 games to creep to within a victory of their fourth league title.

Game 2 is Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Tucson will need to win to force a third and deciding game on Thursday.

