Match between TPD, Davis Monthan postponed due to severe weather

TUCSON (KVOA) - The soccer match between Tucson Police and Davis Monthan United was postponed due to the severe weather on Tuesday.

The inaugural Hero Cup, hosted by Rescue Me Wellness, was set to advertise the beginning of FC Tucson's season and reminding attendees that they will be collecting donations such as gently worn gear and sports clothing at every home match. Donations will be distributed to children in need.

In a tweet sent by FC Tucson, they are already making plans on rescheduling the match.

Unfortunately the 🌩 won't let up.



We're going to have to reschedule.

Don't worry, @Tucson_Police & #DMUnited are already checking their calendars.



Stay tuned this week for a makeup date. We'll get this #herocup 🏆 played. pic.twitter.com/na9gEmXzi6 — FC Tucson (@FCTucson) August 18, 2021

Despite the minor setback, both teams were able to walk out onto the field, ready for the matchup!

FC Tucson's first game of the season will begin this Saturday against North Texas (USL League One opponent). The game begins at 7 p.m. at Kino North Stadium.