Cienega’s Andre Jackson arrives in LA

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Andre Jackson is Southern Arizona newest big leaguer.

The right-handed pitcher made his Major League deubt Monday night for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles 2, Pittsburgh 1

Jackson is a 2014 graduate of Cienega High School in Vail and is the second Bobcat to make it to the major leagues joining Seth Mejias-Brean (San Diego Padres-2019).

The 25-year old tossed four scoreless innings after entering the game in the second inning. He allowed just two hits while striking out five and walked four.

Jackson was initially drafted in the 32nd round by the Texas Rangers out of high school in 2014 but opted to go to college instead at the University of Utah.

He made just 12 appearances over two seasons with the Utes and missed the entire 2017 season due to Tommy John surgery but the Dodgers still saw enough to make him their 12th round pick in the 2017 draft.

Jackson posted a 3.46 ERA in the minor leagues over 43 appearances while averaging 11 strikeouts per nine innings. He started the 2021 season in Double-A before making two appearances at Triple-A.

Although primarily a starter thus far in his professional career, he's expected to work out of the bullpen in this initially big league trial.

Jackson joins Sahuaro High School's Alex Verdugo ('12) as Southern Arizona high school products who are currently playing Major League Baseball.

