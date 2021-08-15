Fans flock to see McDonald’s Arizona WNBA debut

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Aari McDonald didn't get the "dub" as she had hoped in her return to the desert but she did fill up the stat sheet on Sunday.

The U-of-A mega star scored just four points but she added four rebounds, five assists and four steals in a 92-81 Atlanta Dream loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

It was the first game back for both teams following a break for the Tokyo Olympics and a fifth straight defeat for McDonald and her club (6-14) in a year that has seen them cycle through three head coaches.

Phoenix built an early 20-4 lead thanks to a hot start by all-star center Britney Griner. The Dream rallied back to get as close as one point but could never take the lead.

Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 19 points, Diana Taurasi had 18 as the Mercury (10-10) put five players in double figures.

Aari McDonald had back-to-back 15-point games in June against the Minnesota Lynx (Photo courtesy: Atlanta Dream)

Sophie Cunningham added 17 points for Phoenix. Griner had 14 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks, while Brianna Turner had 10 points and a season-high 17 rebounds.

Courtney Williams paced Atlanta with 30 points.

After the game McDonald signed autographs and posed for pictures with friends, fans and even several of her teammates at UA who flocked to the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix.

UA's second all-time leading scorer will continue her rookie professional basketball season in Hungary after the conclusion of the WNBA campaign.

