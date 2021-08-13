UA better than expected in ’20-’21

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The roar was back at Arizona in 2020-21.

For the first time since the 2015-16 athletic year, the Wildcats finished in the Top 30 of the annual Learfield Directors’ Cup rankings.

UA came in at No. 27 after the department qualified 13 of its 21 programs for NCAA post-season competition.

The Directors' Cup ranks NCAA Athletics departments based on their excellence. Excellence being defined by a department's ability to qualify as many of its programs as possible for NCAA Tournaments and Championships.

The Wildcats finished 25th in 2016 but had fallen out of the Top 40 in the three years prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

UA dropped to an all-time Directors Cup low 51st place in 2018-19.

The strong bounce back was charged by the women’s basketball program’s advancement to the national championship game. As well a fabulous spring season that saw the women’s golf program make a third straight Final Four, World Series appearances for the baseball and softball programs and an all-time best Sweet 16 appearance by men’s tennis.

UA might have finished in the Top 25 but due to the Pandemic, the NCAA Volleyball and Women’s Soccer tournaments took only 48 teams instead of the traditional 64. Both of those Wildcat programs likely would have qualified under the normal circumstances.

UArizona lost another post-season opportunity when the men’s basketball program sat out the NCAA Tournament under a self-imposed penalty for recruiting violations.

16 post-season qualifications are generally the bench mark for a Top 25 placements.

UA fields teams in 21 sports of which they are allowed to count as many as 19 post-season qualifiers, four of which have to be women’s volleyball, women’s and men’s basketball and baseball.

Texas ended Stanford’s 25-year winning streak in the Directors’ Cup finishing first ahead of the Cardinal.

The Directors’ Cup began in 1993-94. North Carolina won the first Cup and the Tar Heels are the only other school besides Stanford and Texas to do so.

Schools like Stanford (36) and Ohio State (33) who compete in over 30 NCAA-sanctioned sports have a distinct advantage in the Directors’ Cup. More sports gives them a larger opportunity to score points.

UA finished in the Top 10 in the first nine years of the Directors’ Cup. The Wildcats best showing came in the second year (1994-95) when they placed 4th.

ASU came in 20th in this year’s rankings, seven spots ahead of the Wildcats.

However, in a revised calculation of the standings in which you rank the Wildcats against the other top schools in only the 21 sports in which UA competes, Arizona jumped 11 spots to finish in 16th place.

In the revised rankings UA placed higher than the Sun Devils, Ohio State, UCLA and North Carolina.

Revised rankings (based on UA's 21 sports):

Texas Florida Arkansas Georgia Alabama LSU Florida State Stanford USC Texas A&M Kentucky BYU Oklahoma State Oregon Michigan Arizona Ohio State UCLA North Carolina State Tennessee

UA will be hard-pressed to repeat their 2020-21 athletic feats in this coming school year.

The department will feature six new coaches including four in the what News 4 Tucson’s David Kelly refers to as the Big 6 (Football, Volleyball, Women’s and Men’s Basketball, Baseball and Softball).

Not to mention on the field some of the Cats top teams have suffered massive losses. Aari McDonald, Yu Sang Hou, Brad Reeves and Trevor Werbylo and a stellar softball senior class all depart as graduates.

Baseball leading home run hitter Jacob Berry and Pac-12 400-meter champion Johnnie Blockburger bolted Tucson as transfers to LSU and USC respectively.

Arizona Soccer begins writing the next Directors' Cup chapter when the Wildcats kick off the 2021-22 campaign on Saturday, August 20 at Mulcahy Stadium against Utah Valley.

