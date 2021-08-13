Arizona Athletics gifted $1M for scholarships, program enhancements

TUCSON (KVOA) - Cody and Patsy Ritchie have pledged to provide $1 million in aid to support Arizona Student-Athletes with Scholarships and program enhancements.

The aid provided by the dedicated University of Arizona supporters, the Ritchie family, will account for half of the Wildcat Scholarship Fund. The first half of the gift commitment of $1 million will be put towards the Wildcat Scholarship Fund, program enhancements for Arizona Football, and the Arizona Men’s and Women’s Golf team.

The second half of the $1 million donation will be put towards the Wildcat Scholarship Fund to assist with room, board, books, fees and meals for the Arizona student-athletes.

"The University of Arizona and the Arizona Athletics department have made a profound impact on my family's life, personally and professionally," said Cody Ritchie, founder, and CEO of Crest Insurance Group, which has offices in Tucson and throughout the state of Arizona in addition to California and Colorado. "I am tremendously grateful for the relationships I have built with this university, community and Wildcat family. I want to continue those important connections and impact the lives of student-athletes by supporting future generations of Wildcats as they accomplish their dreams in their sport, in the classroom and as ambassadors for our community."

Cody Ritchie was an intern with the Wildcat Club and earned a master’s degree at UArizona in 1990.

"We are so grateful to Cody and Patsy for their generosity and continued support of our great university and our talented student-athletes," said UArizona President Robert C. Robbins. "Their contribution will have a profound impact on these students' lives and on our athletics department."

Ritchie has overseen multiple leadership positions in Tucson including the Tucson Metro Chamber, Rio Nuevo and the Tucson Conquistadores.

"Cody and Patsy are outstanding ambassadors for our Southern Arizona community and proud members of the Wildcat family," said Dave Heeke, vice president and director of athletics at UArizona. "Their everlasting generosity will impact the lives of countless student-athletes from different programs while helping our athletics department fulfill its mission of developing athletic, academic and life champions. Arizona Athletics' continual success in providing a first-class student-athlete experience is possible because of loyal supporters like the Ritchie family. We thank Cody and Patsy for their tremendous support and for believing in the dreams and aspirations of our student-athletes."

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Brendan Jacques.