UArizona football has 1st practice in full pads this fall

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona head football coach Jedd Fisch knew the Wildcat players would be pumped up about Thursday night's practice.

It was the first time this fall that the Wildcats would suit up in full pads.

Arizona is gearing up for its season opener against Brigham Young University on September 4th in Las Vegas.

"Full pads, and full team, everybody is going," said Coach Fisch, "(there) may be a one or two minor injuries," Fisch said.

Meanwhile, freshman wide receiver Dorian Singer was also pretty excited to get a chance to go in full pads.

"When you're a freshman, or when you're a new guy, you try to see what you can do that stands out. And from the first day, Dorian showed that, when it's a vertical ball, he's going to go up and get it. So that was the first thing that caught our eyes," said assistant coach Kevin Cummings. when asked about Dorian Singer has and how he's impressed the coaching staff.

The next "fan fest" for the Wildcat football team will be this Saturday at 8:30 a.m. Practices are open to all the fans to take in the activities.