FC Tucson to host game with TPD vs. Davis Monthan players

TUCSON (KVOA) - FC Tucson will be collecting donations at every home match for the remainder of the 2021 season, beginning this season when the club hosts USL League One opponent, North Texas SC (7 p.m., this Saturday at Kino North Stadium).

Attendees can bring new and gently worn gear and sports clothing to collection bins which will be distributed to kids in need.

In addition, on Tuesday, FC Tucson will host a match at the Kino Sports Complex pitting soccer teams that include airmen from Davis Monthan Air Force Base against members of the Tucson Police Department.

If you'd like to support the first responders and nation's protectors, fans are allowed in the stands, and, best of all. Admission is free.

The inaugural Hero Cup presented by Rescue Me Wellness will be on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

"We felt a sense of duty to bring these two critically important institutions together through the beautiful game," said Amanda Power, president of FC Tucson. "We want to highlight to young boys and girls that the love for the game never ends for men from all ages, backgrounds, and careers."

Davis Monthan United has an Adult Metro League team that plays competitively throughout the year, and TPD has dozens of passionate soccer fans who play for fun and still serve on the force.

"It's great to see the community support from FC Tucson," said Lt Col Erik Baker, DM United Coach. "Our players are excited to get out on the pitch and show what they can do"

Tucson Police officer Roman Acosta has long valued the power of soccer to unite the community. Before joining the police department, Acosta played for FC Tucson in the club's first season in 2011. He has also served as a coach in the FC Tucson Youth Soccer program. Acosta spent six years as a patrol officer in Tucson's southside and now serves in TPD's recruiting and public information office.

"Soccer was my first love. From my playing days to my time as a coach, I've been very lucky to be a part of our Tucson Soccer Community," said Acosta. "The Hero Cup is just one more example of what makes this community great, and I'm really looking forward to being a part of it!"