Pima County pulls nearly $40K from Arizona Bowl citing ‘ethical concerns’ with sponsor Barstool Sports

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County pulled nearly $40,000 in funding from the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl Tuesday in light of the controversy surrounding the title sponsor.

Back on July 27, the Arizona Bowl announced that it has finalized a multi-year title sponsorship deal with the digital media company that specializes in sports and pop culture content. This deal included exclusive broadcast distribution rights for the annual bowl game held at Arizona Stadium.

However, after hearing the news of the new partnership between Arizona Stadium and Barstool Sports, Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 on Tuesday to no longer award $38,155.56 to the annual football game, citing that "the company's founder, Dave Portnoy, and other staffers have faced accusations of racism and sexism in the past."

“This game should celebrate and showcase our community, but I believe that many members of our community will not feel part of the event because of the actions and words of Barstool employees,” said District 1 Supervisor Rex Scott. “The Arizona Bowl can make its own decisions about its title sponsor, but county government must consider other factors in considering whether to associate itself with that decision.”

Since 2010, Portnoy and his digital media company have been at the center of controversy after they were accused on multiple occasions of posting sexist and racist rhetoric on their blog and social media platforms over the years. Those accusations include racial slurs used in videos posted in 2016, derogatory comments toward ESPN host Sam Ponder in 2017 that resulted in the cancelation of a partnership with ESPN and content that critics claim normalized rape culture in 2010.

“I feel that the current sponsor does not represent who we are as a region or as a community,” said Chair, District 3 Supervisor Sharon Bronson. “I don’t see how we, in good conscience, can give financial support to an organization with a documented history of offensive and inappropriate statements.”

Officials with the Arizona Bowl released a statement in regards to the Board of Supervisor's decision to pull the county's funding.

"While we are disappointed, the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl will continue to spotlight the best of our community, create significant economic impact, and provide tremendous support to our local nonprofits," Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl executive director Kym Adair said.

The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss how they would like to reallocate the $38,155.56 during its Aug. 16 meeting.