Battle for QB begins at first UArizona practice

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona head football coach Jed Fisch opened up the Wildcat football practices to the public, and players seemed to respond with some added energy in the first official workouts of fall camp.

It's being labeled as "Fan Fest," with dozens of more fans expected to turn out to practices on Saturday and Sunday.

"We had a good first day. First time out here in helmets and I like the way our team looks. They look better, they look stronger than they did in the spring. We need to be better as a football team, but we're getting there," Coach Jed Fisch said

With Grant Gunnel transferring away from the University of Arizona, there's a three-way battle the starting quarterback.

Will Plummer, who got limited playing time last season for UArizona at quarterback, said, "Naturally you come out first day of fall camp, everyone's excited, it's like Christmas morning. We're back playing football... [We had] a little bit of jitters, but, once we got 30-45 minutes into practice, I think we were all settled down and we started playing again."

Sophomore transfer quarterback Gunner Cruz added, "I don't think it took too long today. I came out here ready to go, I was mentally locked in. We had a good night of meetings last night. I think that goes for the whole team, all you guys that sat around and watched the whole practice, I think we looked pretty sharp today, and I'm excited to see where we go in the next couple of days."

Another transfer battling for the starting position, Jordan McCloud, said the first practice "was fun, a lot of energy we were all helping each other out. Obviously, we want some plays back but, our process is we just want to get better each day. This is the fifth offensive coordinator I've been through, so, learning playbooks is something that as a quarterback you have to know, so, at the end of the day, across football concepts are [like] speaking another language."

Saturday's practice, which is open to the public, begins at 8:30 a.m.

Sunday's practice is also open to all fans from Tucson and kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Dick Tomey Field.