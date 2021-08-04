Arizona Wildcats Fall Camp

TUCSON (KVOA) -- No. 1 will not just be given to anyone.

Jedd Fisch is making the two players who get to wear that number in his first season as head coach of the Arizona Wildcats earn it.

The process as he calls it a “meritocracy” has begun.

News 4 Tucson’s David Kelly details what the process entails and found out at least one player who wants to don that single number jersey.

UA players have reported for Fall Camp. The first team meeting will be on Thursday and the Wildcats will hit the field on Friday morning for an 8:30 a.m. practice.

All 13 of UA’s Fall Camp practices will be open to the public. Six will include a Fan Fest in conjunction with practice.

New UA head coach Jedd Fisch has indicated that the Wildcats will wear just one helmet this season

Fan Fest will be at the Bear Down Beach Volleyball facility and will include:

Music

Tailgate games

Inflatables

Kid Zone booths Face painter Balloon artist

Autograph opportunities post-practice

The Wildcats first game will be Saturday, September 4 in Las Vegas against BYU.

