Yackey and McGriff dominating Tucson’s NASCAR oval

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The car counts are down but the racing is still going hard this season out at Tucson Speedway.

Just 11 cars total participated in the two main divisions racing this past Saturday night.

The COVID-19 Pandemic has hit race teams hard over the last year.

Only division-leader Brett Yackey has raced in all nine of the Super Late Model main events this season. He has won five of them including a thrilling 40-lap triumph Saturday over Joe Paladenic.

The two battled neck-and-neck for the entire race.

Yackey, a 22-year old from Colorado, is driving his first full season in Tucson.

Hershel McGriff is owning the Outlaw Late Model division this season. He has won all six main events as well as every qualifier and heat race in 2021.

McGriff is headed to Rochester, Washington on August 7 to race in a 200-lap SLM event at South Sound Speedway.

He used to race at the track routinely early in his career.

Here is a list of all of the winner’s from Saturday night’s Roasted Rattler race card:

(Bandolero Bandits): Max O’Brien

(Bandolero Outlaws): Ashton Leonard

(Hobby Stocks): Colton Tutt

(Legends): Christian Bazen

(Outlaw Late Models): Hershel McGriff

(Super Late Models): Brett Yackey

Tucson Speedway Points Leaders (wins):

(Super Late Models-6 races): Brett Yackey (5)

(Thunder Trucks-5 races): Dylan Jones (1)

(Modifieds-5 races): Bill Engle (1)

(Pro Stocks-5 races: Dylan Jones (1)

(Outlaw Late Models-6 races: Hershel McGriff Jr. (6)

(Hornets-5 races): Tim Olds (2)

(Hobby Stocks-6 races): Colton Tutt (4)

(Legends-6 races): Michael Webber (0)

(Bandolero Bandits-6 races): Devin Jones (3)

(Bandolero Outlaws-6 races): Quinn Davis (4)

(Mini Stocks-4 races): E.K. Ongley (2)

The cars are back on the oval on August 14 for Killer Bees. The night will consist of racing in the Thunder Trucks, Modified, Pro Stocks, Hornets and Mini-Stocks divisions.

