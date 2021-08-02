Annika Sorenstam wins US Senior Women’s Open by 8 strokes

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) - Annika Sorenstam ran away with the U.S. Senior Women's Open on Sunday, closing with a 4-under 68 for an eight-stroke victory.

The 50-year-old Sorenstam, a three-time U.S. Women's Open champion making her first appearance in the senior event, finished at 12-under 276 at Brooklawn Country Club.

Annika Sorenstam post-match press conference

Playing partner and fellow Swede Liselotte Neumann was second, shooting a 74. She won the 1988 U.S. Women's Open to become the first Swedish major champion.

Laura Davies, the 2018 winner in the inaugural event, was third at 3 under after a 71.

European Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew (74) and Yuko Saito (72) were 2 under.

Annika Sorenstam holds the U.S. Women's Senior Open trophy with her husband Mike, son William and daughter Ava (Photo courtesy: The Golf Channel)

The win was the 11th in a major golf championship for Sorenstam, a 1992 UA product and the 1991 NCAA individual champion. She wins the U.S. Senior Open on the women's side in the same year that her Wildcat classmate Jim Furyk won it on the men's side.

Sorenstam now has 95 career professional victories.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

David Kelly contributed to this story