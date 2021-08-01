Sabbatini’s record rally nets a silver medal

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Rory Sabbatini (UA ‘98) shot the lowest round in the brief re-birth of the Olympic men’s golf tournament.

He carded a 10-under par 61 on Sunday to storm back from a tie for 17th place and win the silver medal. Sabbatini finished one shot behind gold medalist Xander Schaufele (-18) of the United States.

The South African-born golfer, who has citizenry in Slovakia, scored ten birdies and one eagle in the final round. Schauffele made a 6-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole to take the lead, and then made a 4-foot par putt on the final hole for a 4-under 67.

This was just the second Olympic golf tournament since 1904 (Photo courtesy: Pixabay)

Sabbatini joins diver Delaney Schnell (gold) and softball players Dejah Mulipola (silver) and Kelsey Harshman (bronze) as athletes with Southern Arizona ties to win a medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Golf made its Olympic return at the 2016 Games in Rio.

What a round! 😮 👏



Rory Sabbatini posts the Olympic scoring record and finishes one off the lead after starting 7 back. 🇸🇰 pic.twitter.com/7DwZgvvCYC — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 1, 2021

Great Britain’s Justin Rose won the gold medal on the men’s side while South Korea’s Inbee Park took first for the women.

UA’s Bianca Pagdanganan ('17) will compete in this year’s women’s tournament representing the Philippines. Play begins on Wednesday.

