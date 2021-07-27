Tucson’s Schnell wins an Olympic medal

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Tucson's Delaney Schnell is coming home with a Olympic hardware.

The 22-year old told News 4 Tucson in June that she likes to be the chaser in an event. And that's exactly what she and her 10-meter platform synchronized diving partner Jessica Parratto did. They rallied from outside medal contention on their final four dives to finsh with a silver medal at the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

It's the first time the United States has ever won a silver medal in the event.

Schnell was paired with the Indiana grad late in the summer after her expected parter Taryn Gilliland suffered an injury and wasn't going to be able to compete at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Chinese teenagers Chen Yuxi and Zhang Jiaqi won the women’s 10-meter synchronized platform gold medal, the country's second diving gold of the Tokyo Games.

Chen and Zhang totaled 363.78 points over five rounds. They received two perfect 10s for execution on their second dive.

Chen, who is 15, won the individual 10-meter platform title at the world championships in 2019, when she was 13. Zhang, who is 17, won the platform synchro title at the world meet two years ago.

Delaney Schnell and Jessica Parratto wait for the scores on the final dive that vaulted them to an Olympic silver medal (Photo: NBC Olympics)

Parratto and Schnell totaled 310.80.

Schnell was the bronze medalist in individual platform at the world championships in 2019. Parratto was seventh in the same event five years ago in Rio.

The Tucson High School and UA grad will compete in the individual platform next week on August 3-4 Tucson time.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.