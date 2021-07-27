Barstool Sports named title sponsor, exclusive broadcast distributor of Arizona Bowl

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Arizona Bowl is generating some chatter on social media after Barstool Sports was named as the new title sponsor during a press conference held on Tuesday.

After years of being broadcast on CBS Sports, the Arizona Bowl officials shared that this multi-year title sponsorship deal with the digital media company that covers sports and other pop culture topics includes exclusive broadcast distribution rights.

This means the seventh annual Arizona Bowl game will be broadcast exclusively on digital, through Barstools digital platforms and website.

“This game-changing partnership with Barstool Sports will literally change the landscape of the bowl for years to come, connecting our history of leading-edge innovation that showcases the grand traditions of football to Barstool’s unmatched creative content power and streaming services,” bowl executive director Kym Adair said. “This will bring many millions of fresh eyes to Tucson, translating to a major advertisement for our city and state.”

The Arizona Bowl, which began play in the NCAA 2015 season, is held at Arizona Stadium at the University of Arizona and has tie-ins with the Mountain West Conference and Mid-American Conference.

“We can’t wait to partner with the Arizona Bowl to bring live football to Barstool Sports and to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience for our fans,” she said. “We welcome this unique opportunity to be both the title sponsor of a college football game and the broadcasting partner. The chance to air a Mountain West Conference and Mid-American Conference game on New Year’s Eve live from Tucson is a first for us and we plan to nail it."

For more information, visit thearizonabowl.com.