Southern Arizona Olympic Tracker

TUCSON (KVOA) -- There are no less than 29 athletes and coaches with ties the Tucson area who are participating in the 32nd Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Three of those 29 (Steve Kerr, Ian Kinsler and Abdi Abdirahman) are members of the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame.

News 4 Tucson will keep track of their progress as the games takes place between July 23-August 8.

BASEBALL

Ian Kinsler (Canyon del Oro '00) (Israel, 2B): Kinsler begins play in the baseball tournament on July 29 when the Israelis take on Korea.

BASKETBALL MEN

Josh Green (UA '20) (Australia, forward): Green played five minutes in the Aussie's 84-67 tournament opening win over Nigeria. He did not score and recorded two rebounds

Nico Mannion (UA '20) (Italy, guard): Mannion started at point guard and played 24 minutes in a 92-82 win over Germany. He finished with 10 points and seven assists with just one turnover.

BASKETBALL WOMEN

Ify Ibekwe (UA '11) (Nigeria, forward): Ibekwe opens play on Monday in the women's tournament when Nigeria faces the United States.

Shaina Pennington (UA '22) (Canada, guard): Pennington opens play on Monday in the women's tournament when Canada takes on Serbia

BICYCLING

Corben Sharrah (Amphitheater High School, UA '18)

COACHES

Dwight Dumais (USA, Diving)

Anna Heller (Seychelles, Swimming)

Steve Kerr (UA '87) (USA, men's basketball assistant coach): The United States was upset in it's opener by France 83-76. It was the Americans' first Olympic loss since 2004.

Yochi Tomita (USA, Gymnastics)

DIVING MEN

Rafael Quintero (UA '16) (Puerto Rico, 10m platform)

DIVING WOMEN

Delaney Schnell (Tucson High School, UA '22) (USA, 10m Synchronized/Individual Platform):

The games of the 32nd Olympiad

GOLF WOMEN

Bianca Pagdanganan (UA '19) (Philippines, Golf)

GOLF MEN

Rory Sabbatini (UA '98) (Slovakia, Golf)

RUGBY

Brett Thompson (UA '14) (USA): Thompson appeared but did not record any stats in the United States 19-14 opening victory over Kenya.

SOFTBALL

Kelsey Harshman (Sabino '14) (Canada, 2B): Harshman is the 9th leading hitter at the Games (4-12/.333).

Giulia Koutsoyanopulos (UA '24) (Italy, OF): The active Wildcat rising sophomore is battinig .125 (1/8) in Tokyo. She has played both first base and centerfield and had a diving catch in the Italians loss to the United States.

Taylor McQullin (UA '18) (Mexico, P): McQuillin has appeared in one game, pitching 1.2 innings, allowing two hits and a walk with two strikeouts.

Dejah Mulipola (UA '21) (USA, C): Mulipola has appeared in one game as a catcher for Team USA. She has one hit in two at-bats with a walk and a run scored.

Danielle O'Toole (UA '17) (Mexico, P): O'Toole has made two appearances including one start. She pitched 7.1 innings in Mexico's 3-2 loss to Japan. She's allowed two earned runs in 11 innings (1.27 ERA) with four strikeouts.

SWIMMING MEN

Daniel Namir (UA '22) (Israel, 4x200, Freestyle):

Brad Tandy (UA '15) (South Africa, 50m Freestyle)

SWIMMING WOMEN

Felicity Passon (UA '24) (Seychelles, 100m/200m backstroke): Passon finished seventh (1:04.66) in her heat in the 100-backstroke and did not qualify (1:00.04) for the semifinals. She will compete in the 200m backstroke qualifiers on July 29.

TRACK MEN

Abdi Abdirahman (Tucson High School, Pima College, UA '98) (USA, Marathon):

Edgar Rivera-Morales (UA '13) (Mexico, High jump):

TRACK WOMEN

Karolina Pahlitzsch (UA '19) (Germany, 400m hurdles):

Gia Trevisan (UA '16) (Italy, 4x400 relay):

Sage Watson (UA '17) (Canada, 400m hurdles, 4x400 relay):

WATER POLO MEN

Alex Obert (UA, MBA '22) (USA, Water Polo):

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.