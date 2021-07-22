Nogales Little League beats Continental LL in championship

NOGALES (KVOA) - The Continental Little League team from northwest Pima County fell just short of a regional title, after falling to Nogales Little League 11-3 on Thursday morning. The Intermediate 50-70 regional title took place just a few blocks north of the US/Mexico border.

"We went 14-0 during the season, really, just having a ton of fun," said Continental Little League coach Mike Klinger. "The focus for me is just let them play. You know, win or lose, we love them either way. That's the bottom line with this squad. I just expect them to play hard and leave it all on the field."

In the double-elimination tournament, Continental Ranch Little League beat Nogales in the early rounds.

Nogales had to battle back through the loser's bracket and beat Continental Ranch twice on Wednesday night, and Thursday morning in order to take home the title.

"Well, I've got a tough group of players here," said Nogales Little League Coach Reynaldo Castro. "I think they're very good players at their positions."