Skip to Content

Two UArizona softball players face off as USA beats Italy in Olympic

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 11:07 pm
10:59 pm Arizona WildcatsOlympicsSportsTop Stories

FUKUSHIMA AZUMA STADIUM, JAPAN (KVOA) - After a 13-year hiatus in the Olympics, softball is back at the summer games. 

Team USA knocked off Italy 2-0 in the opening matchup.

Two University of Arizona Wildcats battled against each other.

UArizona catcher Dejah Mulipola, who graduated in May, is a catcher for Team USA. 

Arizona softball outfielder Giulia Koutsoyanopulos suits up for Italy. (Koutsoyanopulos' mother was born in Italy while her father was born in Greece).   

Koutsoyanopulos went hitless in the game but did make a spectacular, diving catch in the outfield for Italy.  

Mulipola didn't suit up this particular game. She's one of the youngest players on the team.  

Author Profile Photo

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last five years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

More Stories

Skip to content