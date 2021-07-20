Two UArizona softball players face off as USA beats Italy in Olympic

FUKUSHIMA AZUMA STADIUM, JAPAN (KVOA) - After a 13-year hiatus in the Olympics, softball is back at the summer games.

Team USA knocked off Italy 2-0 in the opening matchup.

Two University of Arizona Wildcats battled against each other.

UArizona catcher Dejah Mulipola, who graduated in May, is a catcher for Team USA.

Arizona softball outfielder Giulia Koutsoyanopulos suits up for Italy. (Koutsoyanopulos' mother was born in Italy while her father was born in Greece).

Koutsoyanopulos went hitless in the game but did make a spectacular, diving catch in the outfield for Italy.

Mulipola didn't suit up this particular game. She's one of the youngest players on the team.