Phoenix business trolls Bucks fans with ‘Go Suns!’ billboard in Milwaukee

Milwaukee, WI (CNN) - It's drawing attention so close to the home of the Bucks.

First spotted Monday morning, it appears the Lamar billboard is sponsored by Warner Angle, a law firm based in Phoenix, Ariz.

"Do we have signs in Arizona?" said Diane Harley, a Bucks fan. "We're confident that the Bucks are going to go all the way -- Bucks in 6."

And Bucks fans of all ages feel now is Milwaukee's time.

"I want the Bucks to win... finally," said 8-year-old Gunnar Schlintz.

Game six of the NBA finals is scheduled for Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. Tucson time.