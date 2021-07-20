Phoenix business trolls Bucks fans with ‘Go Suns!’ billboard in Milwaukee

Phoenix business trolls Bucks fans with ‘Go Suns!’ billboard in MilwaukeeNew
Milwaukee, WI (CNN) - It's drawing attention so close to the home of the Bucks.
First spotted Monday morning, it appears the Lamar billboard is sponsored by Warner Angle, a law firm based in Phoenix, Ariz.
"Do we have signs in Arizona?" said Diane Harley, a Bucks fan. "We're confident that the Bucks are going to go all the way -- Bucks in 6."
And Bucks fans of all ages feel now is Milwaukee's time.
"I want the Bucks to win... finally," said 8-year-old Gunnar Schlintz.
RELATED: Former UArizona standout Ayton talks Suns vs. Bucks Game 6 in NBA Final
Game six of the NBA finals is scheduled for Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. Tucson time.