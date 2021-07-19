UArizona basketball player to play with Team USA

TUCSON (KVOA) - University of Arizona sophomore Lauren Ware has been named to the 2021 USA Women’s U19 World Cup Team. She is one of 12 athletes to be named to the team and is one of two PAC-12 student-athletes on the team.

Ware and Team USA will start the U19 World Cup in Hungary on August 7.

Ware played a large role on the Arizona team that played in the program’s first Final Four this season. She Played in all 27 games of the season and was second on the team in blocks and fourth on the team in rebounds.

She had a double-double in her third career game vs. USC, scoring a season-high 12 points to go along with 12 rebounds, and had her second-career double-double vs. Idaho with 10 points and a career-high 13 rebounds, including eight offensive rebounds.

Ware had 10 games with at least five rebounds on the season and blocked a shot in 21 of Arizona’s 27 games and had three blocks twice.