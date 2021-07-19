Sahuaro grad Verdugo lashes out at fan who nails him with ball

BOSTON (KVOA) - Former Sahuaro High School baseball standout and current Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo is speaking out against a Yankees fan who threw a ball at him and nailed him in the back.

The Yankees have now said they have barred the fan from all of their home games for life.

In addition, Major League Baseball is saying they are also banning the player from all of their parks.

"As fans, ya’ll got to be better,” Verdugo said.

The Tucson native added, “You don’t throw s**t at people. You wouldn’t do that to somebody in the street. It don’t sit well with me."