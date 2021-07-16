Skip to Content

UA great Deandre Ayton talks about stopping Bucks

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
9:59 pm SportsTop Stories

PHOENIX (KVOA) - As the Suns get set to host the Bucks in game five of the NBA Finals, former U of A standout Deandre Ayton continues to chime in on -what it'll take to stop Milwaukee from taking three games to two lead in the series.

Ayton says it's pretty obvious that a major key is stopping the Bucks All-Everything player Giannis Antetokounmpo .

Ayton said that, in order to stop Antetokounmpo on the drive, "We need to rely on your shifts, just try to meet him early to avoid all of that contact and him really putting pressure on the rim, just seeking him out early and sliding your feet, showing your hands early, before he dribbles out in front of you, just make sure everyone is back on defense and showing him the wall and ready to rotate."

Author Profile Photo

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last five years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

More Stories

Skip to content