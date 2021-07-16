UA great Deandre Ayton talks about stopping Bucks

PHOENIX (KVOA) - As the Suns get set to host the Bucks in game five of the NBA Finals, former U of A standout Deandre Ayton continues to chime in on -what it'll take to stop Milwaukee from taking three games to two lead in the series.

Ayton says it's pretty obvious that a major key is stopping the Bucks All-Everything player Giannis Antetokounmpo .

Ayton said that, in order to stop Antetokounmpo on the drive, "We need to rely on your shifts, just try to meet him early to avoid all of that contact and him really putting pressure on the rim, just seeking him out early and sliding your feet, showing your hands early, before he dribbles out in front of you, just make sure everyone is back on defense and showing him the wall and ready to rotate."