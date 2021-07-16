Classic Car Night at FC Tucson game on Saturday

TUCSON - If you like to kick it' around old school cars "Art Laboe-killer oldies"-style while taking in the world's most popular sport, the Kino Sports Complex is the place to be on July 17.

FC Tucson will host the New England Revolution II at 7 p.m.

However, apart from taking in all the action, the theme of the promotional weekend at the Kino Sports Complex is "Classic Car Night".

FC Tucson hopes to win for the second time in a row. Plenty of tickets are still available.

For more information, visit fctucson.com.