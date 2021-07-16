Skip to Content

Classic Car Night at FC Tucson game on Saturday

TUCSON - If you like to kick it' around old school cars "Art Laboe-killer oldies"-style while taking in the world's most popular sport, the Kino Sports Complex is the place to be on July 17.

FC Tucson will host the New England Revolution II at 7 p.m.

However, apart from taking in all the action, the theme of the promotional weekend at the Kino Sports Complex is "Classic Car Night".   

FC Tucson hopes to win for the second time in a row.  Plenty of tickets are still available.

For more information, visit fctucson.com.

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last five years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

