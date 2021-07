ORO VALLEY (KVOA) - The folks in Oro Valley can be proud that CDO alum Turner Washington continues to excel at ASU.

Washington landed a spot on the CoSIDA Academica All-District Team.

He was also named a finalist for the "Bowerman" (the most prestigious award in collegiate track & field).

Washington boasted eight of the top 10 season marks in the discussion this season at ASU, and seven of the top 10 marks in the shot put.