UA great Deandre Ayton’s rejection in NBA Finals

Last updated today at 10:18 pm
PHOENIX (KVOA) - The talk of the NBA Finals as the Suns & Bucks head into their game 5 showdowns all tied up at 2-2 still revolves around the amazing block of former UofA basketball standout Deandre Ayton.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s block as Ayton tried to dunk the pass from Devin Booker came at a moment in which the Suns had a chance to tie the game up in the final seconds.  Many insiders believe, the momentum-changing play, helped seal the Bucks victory.

"I thought I was going to get dunked on, to be honest," said Giannis after the game. 

Paul Cicala

