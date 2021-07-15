Tucson Roadrunners to host NHL Draft Party

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, have teamed with ESPN Tucson (104.9 FM, 1490 AM) to host an NHL Draft Party at the Tucson Arena on Friday, July 23 from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

The event is free to the public as the team invites everyone to bring bottled water for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Fans will receive a raffle ticket for each bottle of water donated with the winner receiving a Game-Worn Kachina Jersey, a signed Kachina Stick and a signed hat from the player as well.

In addition, all fans attending the Draft Party will receive a raffle ticket for a Kachina Prize Pack that includes: a team-signed stick, a signed Kachina puck and four best available seats for the first Kachina Saturday game of the year.

Fans will park in Lot A and enter the arena through the Roadrunners Season Ticket Member entrance on the northeast side of the arena.

Snacks and soft drinks will be offered free of charge as the NHL Draft will be shown on the Tucson Arena Video Board. Spears and Ali from ESPN Tucson will also be broadcasting their show live from the Tucson Arena during the party.

A 2021-2022 'Select-A-Seat' will also be taking place with seats marked that will be available for fans to purchase for Season Ticket Memberships. The event will also mark the first day the team will be selling Half-Season Memberships for the upcoming season.

Game Worn Jerseys from Coyotes Draft Picks will be up for auction throughout the weekend for Roadrunners Give Back, a Branch of the Arizona Coyotes Foundation. The jerseys will include Victor Soderstrom (First Round Pick, 11th overall in 2019), Barrett Hayton (First Round Pick, 5th overall in 2018) and Ivan Prosvetov (Fourth Round, 114th overall in 2018).

The team will also be holding a sale of the team’s replica jerseys at more than $50 off of the regular retail price.

Other fun and games will also be available during the party.