UArizona carving out its own ‘edge’ in NIL space

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Athletics Director Brent Blaylock says the deals began immediately for Wildcat student-athletes on July 1.

The first day of the new academic year (2021-22) was the first-day college athletes could profit off their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) as part of the NCAA's enactment of NIL legislation in 2021.

Blaylock says they are seeing athletes, across all of UA’s 19 sports, carving out avenues to making money in this new era.

Excited to team up with Gopuff. They deliver daily essentials in minutes! Get when you sign up. #GopuffPartner https://t.co/Hyu6VmMy7p pic.twitter.com/CVuE1hyHzY — Stacey Marshall Jr (@_smj87) July 1, 2021

The Athletics Department is assisting its athletes down this path by creating “Arizona Edge”, a program to educate, inform and aid student-athletes in developing their brands.

Arizona's Edge program focuses on personal brand management, business development, financial literacy, networking as well as aspects of Business law to optimize the decision-making process and enhance NIL opportunities.

ICA (Intercollegiate Athletics) created its NIL program in partnership with the University of Arizona's prestigious Eller College of Management with additional direction from the department’s corporate sponsors.

UA grad Todd Hartley, a digital marketing CEO, was the first speaker to talk with athletes. He emphasized how they can make social media work for them in order to successfully develop their brands.

Although it is not clear if any UA athletes have signed sizable deals, several are beginning to profit in the NIL era.

If you’re in Arizona and need a mortgage call my man Andy Braun at Fairway Mortgage! ✅



520-495-8989 — 𝟙𝟘 ™ (@Jamaryejoiner) July 1, 2021

Arizona Football tight end Stacey Marshall has partnered with food delivery service GoPuff while wide receiver Jamarye Joiner is promoting the mortgaging services of longtime Tucson football supporter Andy Braun.

Arizona Basketball forward Dalen Terry is connecting with fans on the app Cameo where people can get one-on-one live or recorded video chats with their favorite athletes and celebrities.

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.