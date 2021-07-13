Schnell used NCAA failure to pave road to Tokyo

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Delaney Schnell is spending her last week on American soil before she hops on a flight to Tokyo for the competition of her lifetime.

The Tucson High and UA grad (‘21) will compete in two events at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, the synchronized platform diving competition and the individual platform.

Delaney Schnell didn't win an NCAA title but she used that failure to dive to the top of the U.S. Olympic podium (Photo courtesy: ESPN)

She won both events at the U.S. Olympic Diving Trials. Her victory in the individual event came after she finished second at the NCAA Championships, an event where she was heavily favored.

Schnell, a UA 2021 grad, won both the 3-meter springboard and platform at the Pac-12 Championships in March.

The Olympics won’t be her first Senior national competition. The 22-year old won the platform bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships.

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.