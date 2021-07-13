All-Star game a homecoming for UA’s Mark Melancon

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Mark Melancon is going home for the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star game.

The Denver-native will appear in his 4th Mid-Summer Classic when the National League takes on the American League Tuesday night at Coors Field.

He came to the UA in the Fall of 2003 out of Golden High School in Golden, Colorado at the base of the Rocky Mountains where he was a football and baseball star.

Melancon is one of just five Arizona Wildcats to ever make an MLB All-Star game and one of those players Kenny Lofton didn't actually play baseball at the UA.

Melancon leads Major League Baseball with 27 saves this season, his first with the San Diego Padres.

UA reliever Mark Melancon ('06) has over 200 saves in his 13-year big league career (Photo courtesy: Bally Sports Arizona)

The former 9th round pick by the New York Yankees in 2009 has appeared in the big leagues with eight teams in his 13 seasons.

He was an all-star in 2013, 2015 and 2016. His 51 saves in 2015 with the Pittsburgh Pirates led all of Major League Baseball. He currently sits at 232 career saves, fourth among active relief pitchers.

He actually attended the last all-star game in Denver back in 1998 as a 13-year old.

Melancon was 13-7 in his three seasons at UA (2004-06) with a 3.32 ERA and 18 saves

