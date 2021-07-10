Watson will face challenging field in 2nd Olympics

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Sage Watson is back in the Olympics games.

The UA 2017 NCAA champion in the 400-meter hurdles will compete for Canada in a second straight Olympic after being selected for the country's national team.

Watson did not run this year in the Canadian Athletic Trials in late June. Her position on team was for the most part sealed when she broke the country's 23-year old record in the 400m hurdles at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

The Medicine Hat, Alberta-native ran a 54.32 in the semifinals of the World Championships in October 2019. That mark bested Rosey Edeh's 54.39, set at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

The 27-year olds world championship semifinal performance met the Olympic standard in the 400m hurdles (55.40). The winner of the Canadian Olympic trials was Noelle Montcalm (56.34).

Watson finished 11th in the 400-meter hurdles at the 2016 Olympic games in Rio.

She won a Pac-12 championship and NCAA championship as a senior at UA after transferring from Florida State.

Her lone professional win in 400m hurdles came at the 2019 Pan American Games(55.16).

UA grad Sage Watson will run in her second Olympic games later this month (Photo courtesy: ESPN)

She's also run on Canada's 4x400-meter relay team, a group that just missed the podium in Rio finishing 4th.

Watson is currently ranked 11th in the world in the 400m hurdles. She's run eight events this season but has not posted a time lower than 55.46. Her last three events have been over 56 seconds with Watson finishing 7th in a pair of pre-Olympic tune-ups in Norway (56.52) and Hungary (56.32) earlier this month.

The 400m hurdles will be a stacked event in Tokyo as was witnessed at the U.S Olympic trials where 21-year Sydney McLaughlin set a new world record (51.90).

The opening round of the women's 400m hurdles event at the 32nd Olympics Games will be on Saturday, July 31.

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved.