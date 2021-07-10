Little League Rundown

TUCSON (KVOA) There will be a decisive third game Saturday between Sunnyside and Rincon to decide the District 12 Little League Baseball Majors title.

Sunnyside came from 2-0 down Friday night at Field of Dreams to beat Rincon 3-2 in eight innings.

The South Siders got a pair of runs in the 6th to tie and won it in the 8th on a throwing error.

The winner-take-all battle will take place Saturday night at Field of Dreams with first pitch at 6:30. The victor heads to Tempe for the state tournament next week.

Rincon shortstop Israel Hernandez (24) takes some warm up swings during a District 12 Little League Baseball game against Sunnyside

It’s a new group of kids but the goal remains the same in the baseball Majors division. Williamsport.

The Sunnyside Majors baseball team made it all the way to the West Regional final in 2019 falling one win short of a trip to the Little League World Series.

Oro Valley has already clinched the District 5 spot. Nogales will represent District 8 after eliminating Douglas on Friday night.

District 8 will host three baseball state tournaments this month. The Seniors division began Friday night, the Intermediate (57/70) tournament begins July 16. The Juniors will follow the week after that (July 23).

District 8 is the only Southern Arizona district competinig in the Seniors event. Sierra Vista beat Nogales 2-1 in the best-of-three district title series to earn the bid.

Sierra Vista swept Nogales in the Minors division series.

On the softball side down south, Wilcox beat SV Ponytail 11-1 to win the Minors title, while Ponytail took the Majors and Seniors championships.

It has been a great Little League season so far for Sunnyside as the organization won both the Softball Minors and Majors district titles.

Sunnyside Softball Minors scored 67 runs in sweeping Southwestern.

Sunnyside Softball Majors beat St. Xavier 15-2 to win their double elimination tournament. The Blue Devil ladies (3-0) won all three of their games by a combined score of 43-2.

Sunnyside Seniors Softball advanced without play to the state tournament here in Tucson.

Sunnyside Softball Majors pose with their District 5 championship banner (Photo courtesy: Sunnyside Little League)

8-10 Baseball: Rincon beat Cactus 13-1 to win the District 12 Baseball title.

Minors Baseball: Rincon will play Copper Hills Monday night in the title game at 6:30 at Field of Dreams #2.

Juniors Baseball: San Xavier beat Sunnyside 17-4.

In District 5, Evan Wheeler hit two home runs including a grand slam and finished with five RBI as Oro Valley beat Marana 10-7 to win the Baseball Majors title.

Oro Valley’s Evan Wheeler with two HRs, including a grand slam in the sixth that put his team ahead. Also pitched three innings of scoreless relief with six Ks for the 10-7 win over Marana in the District 5 Majors championship. pic.twitter.com/PjWqNpTLuV — Javier Morales (@JavierJMorales) June 30, 2021

OV (4-0) rallied from 7-3 down to advance to the state tournament in Tempe in mid-July.

The 8-10 year old championship banner is being raised by Canyon View. The Foothills kids put on an offensive display over at McDonald Park scoring 66 runs in four games.

CVLL also won the Minors double-elimination tournament not allowing a single run in three games. Canyon View shutout Oro Valley 14-0 in their opener, knocked off Thornydale 13-0 before a 7-0 victory over Canyon del Oro Tuesday night in the title game.

Continental Ranch beat Western 16-1 and 14-7 to sweep the Intermediate (50/70) District 5 title series.

On the softball side, Marana won the Majors title series 2-0 over Thornydale (11-1 and 14-1) while Thornydale took back-to-back games over Flowing Wells/Continental to win the Juniors district crown.

District 12 will host the Baseball 8-10 state tournament this summer. Those games will be played July 17-27.

District 5 will host both the Softball Juniors and Seniors state tournaments at Arthur Pack Park July 5-9.

Head on over to our News 4 Tucson Facebook page and add a picture or video of your team to our comments section.

Continental Ranch's Mia Corona gets ready to pitch during her team's District championship victory over Thornydale

Here is a list of District Champions in Southern Arizona:

DISTRICT 5

Baseball (8-10): Canyon View

Baseball (Minors): Canyon View

Baseball (Majors): Oro Valley

Baseball (Intermediate): Continental Ranch

Softball (8-10): Continental Ranch

Softball (Majors): Marana

Softball (junior): Thornydale

DISTRICT 8

Baseball (Minors): Sierra Vista

Baseball (Majors): Nogales

Baseball (Seniors): Sierra Vista

Softball (Minors): Wilcox

Softball (Majors): Sierra Vista

Softball (Seniors): Sierra Vista (advanced without play)

DISTRICT 12

Baseball (8-10): Rincon

Baseball (Juniors): St. Xavier

Baseball (Intermediate): Copper Hills

Softball (Minors): Sunnyside

Softball (Majors): Sunnyside

Softball (Seniors): Sunnyside (advanced without play)

PREVIOUS VIDEOS:

LITTLE LEAGUE: Sunnyside 2, Empire 1

Oro Valley wins District 5 Little League Majors baseball title

Oro Valley is rolling on a Little League Majors trek that will be all American this year

Sunnyside Softball Minors sweep Southwestern

Continental Ranch Softball wins District 5 (8-10) title; Sunnyside Minors win Game 1 big

Copyright 2021 News 4 Tucson. All rights reserved